Domingo V. Diaz



San Angelo - Domingo Diaz, 86, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1933 in Pettus, Texas to Zacarius and Celestina Diaz. Domingo went on to join the army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. After his time in the service, Domingo began his career in 1960 as a watch repairman for Nathan's Jewelers. He retired from Nathan's after 34 years to begin his own watch repair shop, Mingo's Jewelers. Domingo married the love of his life Anita Keiber on June 24, 1984. The couple enjoyed 35 years of love and happiness together. Domingo was a proud member of the Southside Lions Club and spent his free time hunting, fishing, and working on antique cars. He will be remembered for his remarkable hunting abilities. Domingo was preceded in death by his parents, Zacarius and Celestina Diaz; brothers, Marcos, Cecelio, & Marvin Diaz; and sisters, Telia Quintero and Quilina Diaz Cantu. He is survived by his wife, Anita Diaz; children, Graciela Munoz (Joe), Joe Diaz (Georgina), Bobby Diaz, and Susan Short (Coy); grandchildren, Elisa Munoz-Beck, Clayton Short, Chett Short, and Zoe Diaz; and sisters Tomasa and Amelia. Domingo also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and friends to cherish his beloved memory. A rosary will be held on Thursday July 23 at 6:00 pm in the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, the nurses of Shannon Medical Center's 5 South, and the VA aides for all of their compassion and care.









