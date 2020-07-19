1/1
Domingo V. Diaz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Domingo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Domingo V. Diaz

San Angelo - Domingo Diaz, 86, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1933 in Pettus, Texas to Zacarius and Celestina Diaz. Domingo went on to join the army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. After his time in the service, Domingo began his career in 1960 as a watch repairman for Nathan's Jewelers. He retired from Nathan's after 34 years to begin his own watch repair shop, Mingo's Jewelers. Domingo married the love of his life Anita Keiber on June 24, 1984. The couple enjoyed 35 years of love and happiness together. Domingo was a proud member of the Southside Lions Club and spent his free time hunting, fishing, and working on antique cars. He will be remembered for his remarkable hunting abilities. Domingo was preceded in death by his parents, Zacarius and Celestina Diaz; brothers, Marcos, Cecelio, & Marvin Diaz; and sisters, Telia Quintero and Quilina Diaz Cantu. He is survived by his wife, Anita Diaz; children, Graciela Munoz (Joe), Joe Diaz (Georgina), Bobby Diaz, and Susan Short (Coy); grandchildren, Elisa Munoz-Beck, Clayton Short, Chett Short, and Zoe Diaz; and sisters Tomasa and Amelia. Domingo also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, family, and friends to cherish his beloved memory. A rosary will be held on Thursday July 23 at 6:00 pm in the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, the nurses of Shannon Medical Center's 5 South, and the VA aides for all of their compassion and care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved