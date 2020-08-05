Don D. MillerSan Angelo - Don D. Miller, 99, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in San Angelo. Don was born July 23, 1921 in Henderson County, Texas to Frank and Nettie Tucker Miller. He graduated from San Angelo High School in 1941. Don served his country honorably in the United States Navy during WWII in the Pacific. Before joining the Navy and after his discharge in late 1945, he worked for Central Electric Co. On December 12, 1945 he married Lorraine Konietzko in San Angelo. In late December of 1949 and until June 1, 1950 he attended trade school at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, MN. Upon his return to Texas he started his own business in commercial refrigeration, heating, and cooling. Don retired from the business in May of 1992. He will be remembered for his hard work, efficiency, honesty, help solving problems for his competitors and his friendliness. Don was a member of the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society and the local Elks Club. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Lorraine, his daughter, Candia Miller Corbell, his brother, Herman Miller and his wife Eppie Miller, his sister, Imogene Doub and her husband Richard Doub and his sister, Catherine Humphrey and her husband M.C. Humphrey. Don is survived by his son, Brian Miller and his wife Mona Miller, of San Angelo; and his grandchildren, Jeffrey Corbell, Matthew Miller and Meredith Miller. The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with Mike McCravy officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Chuck Todd, Matthew Miller, Stefan Weiss, Kevin Miller, David Calvert and Joe Allen. The family would like to thank the caregivers at New Haven Assisted Living, St. Gabriels Hospice Care and Staff and Dr. Gary Nussey and his staff members Edna Gomez and Dawn Trevino for all of the loving care and compassion shown to Don.Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at