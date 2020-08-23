Don Ramon Graham
San Angelo - Don Ramon Graham, 91, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Don was born November 11, 1928, in Snyder, Texas to Opal Pearl (Powell) Graham and William (Cody) Graham, Sr. Don attended Central High School in San Angelo, TX. In his senior year he joined the US Navy being stationed and assigned to NTS San Diego, California, 103NCB, qualification SEEROB - NavPers 15166, and was assigned to USN Buckner as Seaman Second Class. He was sent to Guam, Philippines, and other islands while at sea. He departed the US Navy Honorably on November 15, 1947, then moving to San Angelo, TX.
He attended plumbing school and worked in construction, running Heavy Equipment. He was employed with Angelo Supply Company from March 10, 1944 to September 10, 1946. He worked for Santa Fe Railroad as a switchman in San Angelo for nine years nine months. In 1958 he moved his family to Pecos, TX, where he went in business with his father in law Boyd Badley as a commercial mechanic on Moline and 454 Natural Irrigation Engines that was farmers water well engines. He later went in business for himself as a mechanic on commercial engines. Later he leased his shop to a seismograph company and worked at Duval Sulphur mine as an engine mechanic for 5 years. Back in business in 1924. In 1948 he married Mattie Roselle Badley and had 3 children, Dannie Ray Graham born in March of 1949, Teresa Kay Graham, born September of 1951, Michael Boyd Graham, born November of 1953. After that he and Roselle divorced in September of 1973. Then he met the love of his life Jo Ann Bouderau Rich, which he dated since July of 1973 and married on his mothers 71st birthday, May 19, 1975. He became step-father to Raymond Carl Rich II, who was 4 years old and Shannon Jo Leen Rich, who was 3 years old. They remained married for 45 years and 3 months. In 1982 they moved to San Angelo and raised his 2 step-children to adulthood. He and Jo lived in San Angelo from 1982 to 2018, then moving to Muldrow, Oklahoma and residing until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marie Aylor, Billie Simmons, Sharon Oleson. Half-brothers, William Cody Graham, Jr., and Victor Graham.
Survivors include his wife Jo Ann Graham, his children Dannie Ray Graham, Teresa Graham Brooks Hunter, and Michael Boyd Graham, step-children, Raymond (Ray) Carl Rich II, and Shannon Jo Leen Carpenter, sister's, Jeweldyne (Jody) Jett from San Angelo, Maxine Bunyard from San Angelo, and Peggy Chase from Mobile AL. Don was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews along with many mutual friends and loved ones.
Don was a member of Belmore Baptist Church since May of 2007
He was a member of the Elks Lodge of Pecos, TX for over 50+ years.
The memorial service will be held at Belmore Baptist Church (214 S. Bell St., San Angelo, TX 76903) at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. With a graveside to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com