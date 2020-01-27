|
|
Donald Earl Mauldin
San Angelo - Donald Earl Mauldin, 84, of San Angelo, TX went to be with the Lord on January 24, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Donald was born on November 1, 1935 to Rev. Alvin R Mauldin and Winnie Novelle (Turner) Mauldin in Huckabay, TX. After graduating from Miles High School in 1954, he went on to study Mathematics and receive both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Southwest Texas University in San Marcos.
After graduation he began teaching 6th grade at Holiman Elementary in Lake View ISD and became principal after five years. He went on to be principal at San Jacinto, Alta Loma, and Fannin elementary schools in San Angelo ISD. In total he enjoyed a 42-year career in the school system, having a positive impact on thousands of students. He enjoyed seeing ex-students and hearing about accomplishments and personal growth in their lives.
In January 1961, he met Deloras Ann Pape at a church party, and they wed on December 28, 1961. They have three children, Michael, Deborah and Darron. Donald and Deloras recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.
After retiring in 2000, Donald and Deloras spent time serving in the Homebound Ministry with First Baptist Church of San Angelo and volunteered with Meals for the Elderly. Donald was a devoted Christian and family man. He enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with his seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Donald is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Dr. Alvin R Mauldin. He is survived by his loving wife, Deloras Mauldin of San Angelo; his three children and their spouses, Michael and Kim Mauldin of San Antonio, TX, Deborah and Roy Kinney of Mineral Bluff, GA, and Darron and Jeannette Mauldin of Conroe, TX; his seven grandchildren, Cameron, Kyle, Cory, Kristen, Zachary, Jared, and Matthew; and one great granddaughter, Arabella. He is also survived by his sister, Sandra and spouse James Rackley of Georgetown, TX, his sister-in-law Mary Mauldin of Austin, TX, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, January 30, at Harper Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at Harper Funeral Home at 2:00 pm Friday, January 31. Officiating will be Chaplain Scott Melton, assisted by Rev. Taylor Norman. Burial will follow the service at Fairmont Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cameron Mauldin, Zachary Mauldin, Jared Mauldin, and Matthew Mauldin. Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Kinney, Cory Kinney, and Kristen Mauldin.
The family appreciates the loving care of Scott, Diana, Miranda, Elena, Jenny, and Hope from Hospice of San Angelo. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to donate to the Homebound Ministry of First Baptist Church or Hospice of San Angelo. Online condolences may be made at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020