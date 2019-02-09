Services
Donald Ray Elliott, 88 of San Angelo died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9th at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

Don was born October 30, 1930 in Tyler Tx. To George and Sula Maa Elliott.

He served proudly in the United States Navy where he received the National Defense Service Medal, China Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and Navy Occupation Service Medal (Asia). Don was retired from Gilbert X-Ray Co., where he served as a service technician. Don loved his motorcycle, being involved as a Ham Radio operator, having coffee with his friends, and playing golf where he got a hole in one at Bentwood Country Club. He also enjoyed gambling in Laughlin.

Survivors include two step-daughters Teresa Briley and husband Lonny, Carolyn Proctor, step-son Tony Dry and wife Janelle, three step-grandsons, a step- granddaughter, six step-great grandchildren, brother-in-law Bill Cowart and wife Martha, a niece, and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives Marie Elliott and Bonnie Elliott, a sister Dorothy, and three brothers.

The family would to thank Dr. Henshaw, Dr. Anderton, and the staff from Kindred Hospice for their great care.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 9, 2019
