Donald Eugene Starr Obituary
Donald Eugene Starr

San Angelo - Donald Eugene Starr, 82 returned to his heavenly home on October 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Donald was born to the late Alvin and Martha Mae, on July 23, 1937 in Pennsylvania. He appreciated the outdoors and fitness, spending his time fishing, golfing, camping and travel. He was a long-time resident of San Angelo, who after several tours in the Air Force retired at Goodfellow Air Force Base where he concluded a 40-year military/civil service career. He earned several awards such as meritorious service medals and civilian of the year honors in 1992.

He graduated from Angelo State University with a degree in Psychology and started working with the physically challenged through the Concho Valley Association for the Blind. He was a member of Glenn Meadows Baptist Church and was devoted to his faith. He was elected as one of the Deacons for their congregation where he shared his faith, leadership, and fellowship for its members.

Donald was blessed with two sons, a stepson, a stepdaughter, and three granddaughters. Donald helped share his love of the outdoors and athletics with his family, often taking them on long family trips to see the natural beauty of the United States. From the very beginning, he dedicated his children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels.

He was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Donald is survived by his sons Brian and David, his stepdaughter Karen, his stepson Jerry; his grandchildren, Summer, Addison and Rachel. Don is preceded by his parents, Martha Mae and Alvin, and by his wife Rosemary Starr who passed away in 2018.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Johnson Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas.

His family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff and employees of Concho Health and

Rehabilitation Center, as well as the team of West Texas Rehab Hospice of San Angelo. The family gratefully declines flowers, but donations are gladly accepted to West Texas Rehab Hospice of San Angelo or .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
