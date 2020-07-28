Donald Glover, Jr.
Junction, TX - Donald Wayne Glover, Jr., 48, of Junction passed from this life on July 25, 2020.
Don was born January 23, 1972 to Don Glover, Sr. and Rena Belle in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up in Junction and graduated Junction High School class of 1991. He had many careers including over a decade at AERT, and most recently Parker Lumber. He enjoyed playing 42, dominoes, was an avid fisherman, and golfer. He was a fan of tennis, Nascar, and the Dallas Cowboys. He also was a talented artist and painter. Don was a proud Texan who loved God and country. The most important thing to him was family, and ones he loved and could call brother and sister.
Don is preceded in death by grandparents, Olen and Virgie Glover and James Elbert and Rena Belle Tinney; many aunts uncles and cousins.
Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Rena B. Sue of Junction; parents, Donald and Patricia Glover of Junction; brother, Brandon L. Glover of Grapevine; aunts, Phyllis Peden of Junction, Virginia Knight of San Angelo, and Espie Tinney of Ozona; uncles, James Tinney of Junction, and Glen Tinney of Ozona; numerous cousins and friends. Josh Maples was not only his cousin, but one of his best friends; Scott Swaim was a brother from another mother; Richard and Lisa Miller are best friends and Richard was as close as a brother.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday at Kimble Funeral Home with Donna Carroll officiating.
"To the living we owe respect, but to the dead we owe only truth." - Voltaire
