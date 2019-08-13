|
|
Donald McQueen
San Angelo - Donald McQueen, of San Angelo, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.
He was born in Bronte to Mae (Gibson) McQueen & Alexander McQueen on October 20, 1925. He graduated from Bronte High School in 1943 and joined the US Navy in 1944 where he served on the USS Lexington as a radioman. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1949 and married Frances Dodge in 1950. He worked as a banker for many years in California.
He loved aviation and his second love of his life, his plane, a Cherokee Arrow.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Frances McQueen; his son Jim McQueen and wife Nancy; daughter, Susan McQueen; two grandsons, Sean McQueen and his wife Beth and Scott McQueen; sister, Leona Hufstutler and her husband Gale.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Mike Dorman, officiating. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
The family of Donald McQueen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Talley House for the wonderful care shown to our family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 13, 2019