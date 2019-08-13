Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
Donald McQueen


1925 - 2019
Donald McQueen Obituary
Donald McQueen

San Angelo - Donald McQueen, of San Angelo, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

He was born in Bronte to Mae (Gibson) McQueen & Alexander McQueen on October 20, 1925. He graduated from Bronte High School in 1943 and joined the US Navy in 1944 where he served on the USS Lexington as a radioman. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1949 and married Frances Dodge in 1950. He worked as a banker for many years in California.

He loved aviation and his second love of his life, his plane, a Cherokee Arrow.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Frances McQueen; his son Jim McQueen and wife Nancy; daughter, Susan McQueen; two grandsons, Sean McQueen and his wife Beth and Scott McQueen; sister, Leona Hufstutler and her husband Gale.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Mike Dorman, officiating. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

The family of Donald McQueen wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Talley House for the wonderful care shown to our family.

Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 13, 2019
