Donald Ray Cook, 92, of San Angelo, TX, passed away October 15, 2019. He was born in Rosston, Oklahoma on June 17, 1927. Don was the first child, with six sibling to follow, of Walter Ray Cook and Ruth Cook.
Don, AKA Opa, graduated from Buffalo Oklahoma H.S. and received a B.A. from the University of Oklahoma. He was married to Mary Catherine (Cathy) Weder Cook, on June 17, 1951. They were blessed with 68 years of love and memories. Don worked as an Aeronautical/Industrial Engineer at Boeing, NASA, Mitsubishi, and General Dynamics. He worked with the team that designed the Saturn Rocket, as well as on the Lunar Rover. It was a wonderful time to be working in the development of the Space Program. He was a member of the Kansas Freemasons, Sunflower Lodge of Wichita, KS, a lifetime Presbyterian, and briefly served In the US military Army Air Corp. He volunteered with Meals for the Elderly. Don and Cathy delivered many meals with their grandchildren, Ally and Austin. He had a passion for making his family laugh, working in the yard, and camping. He also had a sweet tooth that worked overtime.
He is survived by his wife Cathy, one daughter, Marsha Cook Crabtree and husband Charlie; grandchildren Austin Cook-Lindsay and wife Jessica, Allyson Cook-Lindsay and partner Tyler Tipton; siblings W.G. Cook, Jay Dee Cook, and Casey Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ruth Cook, and siblings Betty Sheffler, Kenneth Cook, and Lethia Slack. Don leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank our special friends Marcia and Sandra Lindsay, Nathan Manship, and their loving family and Delia Ybarra. Thank you to the wonderful nurses at Shannon, CNA staff, hospice staff, Dr. Hitchcock and Dr. Sturdivant, and the ER staff that helped and hugged us through this difficult time.
A graveside service will be held 3 pm, October 19 at Jo0hnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, in San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, please give a memorial in Don's name to hospice or Meals for the Elderly of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019