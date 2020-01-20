Services
San Angelo - Donald Ray "Donny" Johnson, 66, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Menard.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020, and also from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Burial will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Cox Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.

Mr. Johnson was born August 6, 1953, in San Angelo. Donny was originally from Menard living most of his life in San Angelo area. He married Sandra "Sandy" May Milan on December 1988, she preceded him in death on July 22, 1997. Donny was a pipeline inspector for Republic Services since January 2019. For most of his career he was a maintenance supervisor for Apartments.

Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Bishop and husband Brandon of Colorado City; three brothers, Tony Johnson and wife Cathy of San Angelo, David Johnson and Terry Johnson and wife Sheryll of all of Menard; a sister, Margaret Beyer of Menard; two grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marie Johnson; a sister, Joyce Freeman.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
