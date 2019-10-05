|
Donald Ray Webb, Jr.
Eastland - Donald Ray Webb, Jr., age 61 passed from this life Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service and life celebration for Donald will be held Saturday, October 5 at 2:00 PM in San Angelo, TX at Johnson's Funeral Home.
Donald was born July 4, 1958 in Long Beach, CA to Donald Sr. and Lola Williams Webb. He was a graduate of Angelo State University with a BSN and worked for San Angelo Community Medical Center in San Angelo as a registered nurse. In July 2003 he married Miss Kimberly Swain in Colorado City, TX.
Donald loved history and was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Sons of the Republic of Texas. He loved to write short stories dealing with life experiences and was known to dabble in poetry. He was a gun collector and enjoyed not only collecting but also getting out to the gun range to shoot as often as he could. Donald was also a music fan and loved to listen to Eric Clapton. He also loved animals especially his two constant companions, his Frenchies; Winston and Brie.
Donald is preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Webb, Sr., and his son Eric Lee Webb.
He is survived by his precious mother; Lola Webb, his loving wife Kimberly, son; Nicolas Aguirre, daughters; Laura Humphreys and husband Joey, and Rebecca Webb, and 4 grandchildren; Anjelina Humphreys, Joey Humpherys, Jocelynn Humpherys and Milo Aguirre. He is also survived by brothers; John Webb and wife Mickie and Michael Webb and wife Sylvia.
As per Donald's request, he is to be cremated, so in lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in Donald's name be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pfc.org
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 5, 2019