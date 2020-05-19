|
Donald Roberson
San Angelo - Donald T. Roberson, 84, husband of Shirley Stroman Roberson, went home to be with his Lord on May 7, 2020 in Olathe, KS. He was the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. O.C. Roberson.
After graduating from San Angelo High School in 1953, Don entered the work force with Santa Fe Railroad. After a few years with Santa Fe, Don went to work for Yellow Freight Trucking Company where he enjoyed a successful career as Vice President of Corporate Sales for 37 years.
Don & Shirley were blessed with 65 years of marriage. A man of integrity and faith, Don will be remembered as a committed family man. Besides Shirley, he is survived by Mark Roberson, son, and his wife, Diana of Olathe, KS; Jill McKinney, daughter, of Olathe, KS; and Donna Ingraham, daughter, and her husband, Karl of Phoenix, AZ. He has ten grandchildren & seven great grandchildren. Don is survived, also, by Bob Roberson, brother, and his wife, Lucy Dubuis of Ft. Worth, TX; and Mary Ann Roberson, sister, of Olathe, KS.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 19 to May 20, 2020