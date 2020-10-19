1/1
Donald Wayne Beck
Donald Wayne Beck

San Angelo - Donald Wayne Beck (Don) passed away Thursday September 24, 2020 at his home in Grape Creek.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, October 26th at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas.

Don was born on June 28th, 1950 in Lubbock Texas to his parents W. Curtis Beck and Billie Arthur Beck.

Don graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1968. He was a lifelong resident of San Angelo, Texas.

Don had a lifetime career as a brick and stone mason. He was known for meticulously placing each brick or stone he lay. He would say, if his name was going to be associated with brick or stonework, he wanted it to be the best it could be. He was proud of his work and accomplishments he did in this field.

Don's favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. He loved to get his two dachshunds and head out hunting. There was no telling what type of game he would bring home. Deer, dove, rabbit, rattlesnake, then cooking them and offering a taste. We were all willing to try it and generally it was pretty good.

Don loved to fish. He enjoyed camping out with friends and family by a river or fishing along the coast of Texas. Don had fallen in love with the south Texas coast when his grandfather took him fishing at the age of ten. When he was old enough to drive he headed out to the coast and went many times. He had big dreams of going to fish on the coast again but this was not to be. God had other plans and took him home.

Don is survived by his 3 sisters and a brother in law, Lynda Kaye Young, Jim and Su Lee, Tonya Williams, 3 nephews, 5 nieces, several great nieces and nephews, cousins, and an aunt and an uncle.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Asthma Foundation, meals for the elderly or a charity of your choice.

"God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away." Then He who sat on the throne said, "Behold, I make all things new."

Revelation 21:4-5 NKJV"

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
