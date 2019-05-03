|
Donna Jean Clowers Latimer Shearman
Oro Valley, AZ - Donna Jean Clowers Latimer Shearman, born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 24, 1939, died peacefully in her sleep after a long struggle with COPD, on Tuesday April 23, 2019, in Oro Valley, Arizona.
Donna is survived by her husband of 39 years, William Henry "Hank" Shearman, son David Latimer (Joanne), daughter Terry Campbell, stepson Greg Shearman (Roxanne), grandchildren Stephen
"Chipper" Ross, Leslie Latimer, Andrew Latimer (Lin), Corbin Campbell (Robyn), Zoe Latimer, great granddaughter Lily Anne Ross, Hannah, Ashley, and Stacey Shearman and Brad Shearman. Last but not least, her beloved dog Fiona.
Donna raised her children with lots of love, in El Paso Texas, working as a bank officer until her retirement. She met and married Hank when the kids were grown and he quickly became the Pops to her Nana. When he retired, they pulled up roots and moved to San Angelo, Texas, where they lived for ten years. They made many wonderful friends and found a church they loved in Immanuel Baptist. Her failing health took them to Oro Valley, Arizona a year ago to be near her daughter.
Donna adored her family and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She loved sneaking cash into the grandkids pockets, whispering loudly "now don't tell Pops!" She had no filters — quick with a compliment and quicker with a constructive criticism. She said what she thought -- whether appropriate or not. She could get her way if she wanted something bad enough — even talking her senior Sunday school buddies into getting tattoos. She was very proud of the lady bug on her toe!
She loved Christmas, taking days to decorate each room and numerous trees. She loved buying presents and for years made her own bows. She never met a stranger. Whether it was in her favorite retail, grocery, doctor office or finally the frequent hospital visits, she knew everyone's name and their life history.
She was loving, kind, funny, opinionated, elegant, nosey, critical and fiercely loyal. She was a southern belle with a Texas twang. She's watching over all of us now, breathing without struggle, dressed to the "nines", wearing all her jewelry, swinging her designer bag, driving a fast car, and shopping to her heart's content.
A celebration of her life will be held later this summer when all the family can get together.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 3 to May 4, 2019