|
|
Donna Leigh McGowen
San Angelo, TX
Donna Leigh McGowen, 71, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hermann Hospital on Thursday, May 14 surrounded by her family.
Donna was born on December 4, 1947, in Freeport, TX, to June and Chuck Hearn. Moving to Houston with her mom as a child, Donna grew up in West University and graduated from Lamar High School in 1965. She met Mac McGowen on a blind date and they later married on April 15, 1966. In 1969, they moved to San Angelo and raised their daughter, Traci. Donna first worked for Pool Well Company, then had a long and successful career with General Telephone (GTE), working in the aviation department. In the mid-1990's, she moved to Irving with Verizon and worked in contract negotiations. Her final career job was with Sprint in Kansas City, also in the contracts department. Without question, Donna loved her work and the many, many friends she made over the years across the United States. While a busy career-woman, Donna always found time for her favorite hobby, golf. She was a member of Bentwood Country Club in San Angelo and played for many years in Twilight Golf and various ladies' groups. An avid sports fan, she loved the Houston Oilers, Astros, Dallas Cowboys, Rafa Nadal (her favorite tennis player), and ALWAYS kept up with Tiger Woods. Later in her life, Donna's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to cheer on Gus at his tennis tournaments, play golf with him, and talk about politics. She equally loved to watch Joleigh in her play productions, talk about music and movies, and of course ? shop.
She is survived by her daughter, Traci Underwood and husband Tim; grandchildren, Gus and Joleigh Underwood; sisters Penny Pearson, Bari Pistone, Wallis Shavell, Laura Nakano, and Charlotte Kelly; brothers David Bray, Mike Bray, Coke Bray, and Robert Hearn; and many other cherished family members and friends.
Funeral services will be at 3:00pm on Tuesday, March 19, at Brookside Cypress Creek funeral home in Houston, TX, followed by a reception for family and friends at Brookside to share our memories of and love for Donna.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 17, 2019