Donna Lynn Hunt Grundy
Donna Lynn Hunt Grundy, a woman who loved to laugh, loved animals, and dearly loved her family and friends, died this week. Before COVID hit the area, her laugh could be heard throughout Buda as she met with friends at local establishments.
Donna Hunt Grundy of Buda died on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on Nov. 8, 1958 to parents Don and Deloris Hunt in San Angelo. Donna was the oldest of three children, her siblings being brother Dean Hunt and sister Deanne Wohleking.
Donna lived in San Angelo, Austin, Laredo, Richmond and most recently, Buda.
Donna married Scott Grundy on March 17, 1984 in Austin at the Hyde Park Christian Church. Together, Donna and Scott had two sons, Robert Hunt Grundy and Robert Collin Grundy.
She graduated from Lake View High School in San Angelo in 1976 and later earned a degree in Accounting.
Donna had many passions but some of her most cherished things in this world were her animals. Donna spent much of her time with her dog, Dooney, which was constantly by her side. Donna's Macaw bird, Basil and her turtle, John Wayne, brought her much joy for many years. Oh, the stories Donna could tell about her bird and turtle. Local readers might remember when the turtle John Wayne escaped, was picked up and adopted by then-San Marcos Mayor Daniel Guerrero, who later returned it to the Grundy household. John Wayne was an escape artist.
Donna also had a passion for sea turtles and loved to go to the sunrise release of the baby sea turtle at the Padre Island National Seashore. When their boys were young, Donna and Scott loved traveling with them to Mexico and having adventures in mountains and several state and national parks.
Donna worked at JK, Inc. in Houston as an accountant for 20 years. Jan Koehn was her employer, but more importantly, Jan was Donna's most dear and trusted friend. Donna had so many wonderful friends that she kept in contact with over the years.
She also mentored young women, giving them jobs that ended up helping them later in their careers. Those young women are now adults and scattered across Texas with tales of their own about Donna and her boys.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband Scott Grundy, her in-laws Robert and June Grundy. Survivors include her two sons Robert Hunt Grundy (Chrissy) of San Marcos and Robert Collin Grundy of Buda. Donna had one grandson, Scott Grundy. Other survivors include her parents Don and Deloris Hunt of San Angelo, her brother, Dean Hunt (Ruth) of San Angelo, and her sister Deanne Hunt Wohleking of San Angelo, two nephews Tailor Hunt and Cameron Hunt, both of San Angelo, Texas and a niece Katie Wohleking of San Angelo.
Due to Covid concerns, a memorial service is pending. Suggested donations in Donna's name can be made to the American Cancer Society
or Sea Turtle Inc., South Padre Island, Texas.