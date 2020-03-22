|
|
Donnie Ray Nix
San Angelo - Donnie Ray Nix passed away at his home at 4:42 pm on March 15, at the age of 60 years old.
Donnie is predeceased by his mother, Nedra Wiederoder and his father, Ralph Nix.
Donnie is survived by Teressa Nix, his loving wife of 40 years. They were married in Panama City, Florida on June 4, 1979.
Donnie is lovingly remembered by his son, Bobby Ray Nix of Houston, Texas, and his granddaughters Jocelyn Adela Nix and Alexandra Daphne Nix.
Donnie was born in Selma, Alabama on October 30, 1959. He graduated from Smyrna High School in 1977 and went on to join the United States Air Force where he met his loving wife.
Donnie was a Ford Mustang enthusiast and an avid collector of model cars. He enjoyed working with his hands and making functional and artistic pieces from wood, stone and metal. He also enjoyed decorating the house for the holidays to see people smile.
He has requested his ashes be scattered at the base of the General Sherman Tree in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020