Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Baptist Retirement Community, Elsie Gayer Chapel
Donny Brazeal


1936 - 2020
Donny Brazeal Obituary
Donny Brazeal

San Angelo - Donny Brazeal, 84, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, in San Angelo.

Memorial services will be 1:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Baptist Retirement Community in the Elsie Gayer Chapel with Chaplain Kevin McSpadden, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Brazeal was born January 20, 1936, in San Angelo. He has been a resident of Santa Barbara County, California, Round Rock, and San Angelo. Donny was a 1955 graduate of San Angelo High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during peacetime. Donny married Evelyn Prescott on December 6, 1958, in California. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2017. Donny was a member of the Local 114 Pipe Fitters Union. After Donny retired, he drove school busses for the Round Rock Independent School District. He was a former member of the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. Donny was formally active in fast pitch softball, and pitching horseshoes, where he was a Texas State Champion.

Survivors include his two daughters, Tamra Dominguez, husband David of Mesquite, Nevada, and Tara Maynes, husband Mike of Redding, California; and his son, Jeffrey Brazeal of Christoval; a brother, Gus Gene Brazeal, wife Walene Tye of Azle; six grandchildren; and several San Angelo family members, Gloria Henderson, Doris Brazeal, Rona Click, and Jo Ann Williams.

Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
