1/1
Dora Montez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora Montez

San Angelo - Dora Aguirre Montez passed away on August 7th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Abraham Montez. Dora enjoyed the simple things in life like sitting in her backyard barbecuing; listening to music; and watching Lifetime movies.

Survivors include her two sons: Abraham Montez and wife Jo Ann and Adolfo Montez; grandchildren: Phyllis Montez and Gabriel Montez; and great-grandchildren Wish Nina Quintanilla and Ilias Quintanilla. Other survivors include three sisters: Isabel Salazar, Hilda Hernandez, and Rosa Guerette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at Fairmount Cemetery on Thursday, August 20th at 10:00a.m. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. We want to express our love and thanks to everyone for your condolences, calls, texts, and prayers during this time.

If only we could see the splendour of the land. To which our loved ones are called from you and me. We'd understand. If only we could hear the welcome they receive. From old familiar voices all so dear. We would not grieve. If only we could know the reason why they went. We'd smile and wipe away the tears that flow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North
1002 N Oakes St
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 658-5995
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved