Dora Montez

Dora MontezSan Angelo - Dora Aguirre Montez passed away on August 7th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Abraham Montez. Dora enjoyed the simple things in life like sitting in her backyard barbecuing; listening to music; and watching Lifetime movies.Survivors include her two sons: Abraham Montez and wife Jo Ann and Adolfo Montez; grandchildren: Phyllis Montez and Gabriel Montez; and great-grandchildren Wish Nina Quintanilla and Ilias Quintanilla. Other survivors include three sisters: Isabel Salazar, Hilda Hernandez, and Rosa Guerette; and numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be at Fairmount Cemetery on Thursday, August 20th at 10:00a.m. All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing. We want to express our love and thanks to everyone for your condolences, calls, texts, and prayers during this time.If only we could see the splendour of the land. To which our loved ones are called from you and me. We'd understand. If only we could hear the welcome they receive. From old familiar voices all so dear. We would not grieve. If only we could know the reason why they went. We'd smile and wipe away the tears that flow.