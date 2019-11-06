|
|
Dorene Bowman Edborg
San Angelo - Dorene Bowman Edborg, 82, of San Angelo, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Cypress, Texas. A graveside service will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo at 10: 30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with Reverend XXX officiating. A private gathering of family and friends will be held directly following the service.
Dorene was born on July 3, 1937 in Veribest, Texas to Benjamin Franklin and Dora Mae Harrell Bowman. She was the youngest of nine infamous Bowman siblings. Growing up, Dorene enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball in Paint Rock, Texas.
After school, Dorene worked as a clerk at the Tom Green County ASCS Office helping farmers plan their crops.
Dorene met the love of her life, Kenneth Frans Edborg, on November 4, 1961 at the "Dixie Club", which she and Ken were very proud to tell everyone, and they were later married on January 26, 1962 in Eden, Texas.
Dorene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who adored her family and loved spending time with them. Dorene enjoyed life as an Air Force wife, traveling and living many places such as Mississippi, Germany, Maryland, Nebraska, and Texas. Dorene was devoted to raising her daughter. She spent many hours volunteering for her daughter's school orchestras and bands at Lee Jr. High School and Central High School. She chaired fundraisers, decorated for banquets, and helped send the CHS band to Hawaii in 1984. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and decorating cakes. She was also the most lucky person a slot machine ever met. Later, she enjoyed retired life with her husband where they spent most afternoons at Whataburger drinking coffee and spending time with friends. Her last year of life was spent in Cypress, Texas, where she was able to spend time with her grandsons, daughter, and son-in-law.
Dorene was a woman of God who loved her church home. She was baptized and became a member of Christ Lutheran Church in San Angelo in 1962. She was a member of that church until is was dissolved in 2014 and attended services faithfully. She served many years on the Church's Board.
Dorene was a happy loving woman with a great laugh. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Leona and Alta, and her brothers James Knox (JK), Robert Walker (RW), Virgil, Ben, W.C., and Melvin Bowman. She is survived by her daughter, Marlys Shadle and her husband, James R. (Trey) Shadle, III, of Cypress, Texas; her grandsons, James Kenneth Shadle and Franklin Edward Shadle, both of Cypress, Texas; one God Daughter, Laura Davis of Riverside, California; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and Cypress Northwest Hospital for the amazing care given to Dorene. Special love and appreciation to Mrs. Sopo Freeman who privately cared for Dorene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concho Valley PAWS in San Angelo in Dorene's honor (www.conchovalleypaws.org).
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2019