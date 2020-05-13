|
Doris Brewer Price
Doris Brewer Price, 77, went home to be with her Lord on April 22, 2020. She was the widow of Terry D. Brewer and Dodd H. Price.
She was born June 15, 1942 in Water Valley, TX. She was the daughter of Albert H. Bradford and Lillian Bradford. She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Revell and Cayla Madrid, both of San Angelo. She is also survived by her loving stepdaughter, Laurie Schaeffer of Grandbury, Texas; 4 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 8 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She retired from the City of San Angelo as Director of Social Service in 2005. She was a member of First Christian Church of San Angelo.
The family wishes to thank St. Gabriel's Hospice and the caregivers that took care of her and became some of her closest friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10 AM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.
Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 13 to May 15, 2020