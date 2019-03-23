|
|
Doris Fay Hancock
San Angelo, TX
Doris Faye Hancock, 89 years, and two weeks shy of her 90th birthday, was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Delbert, and her beloved family on March 20, 2019. She was born to James and Jeffie Gaut on April 4, 1929 in Lela, Oklahoma. She grew up in rural Oklahoma along with four rowdy brothers and three beautiful sisters; all of them knowing the meaning of hard work. She graduated from high school in Vinita, Oklahoma class of 1947. On July 19, 1947 she married Delbert W. Hancock and celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2011. She was a homemaker and found joy in cooking for her family, as well as traveling to visit her siblings and their families. Doris was a member of the Church of Christ. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Dennis Hancock of San Angelo, daughter Rita and Gary Rotan of Granbury, Texas. Grandchildren Wayne and Stephanie Rotan of Glen Rose, Texas, Rachelle and Rodney Gee of Lorena, Texas, Kristin and Richard Walton of San Angelo, Texas. Great-grandchildren Reagan and Kaycie Rotan, Shelby and Cody Burtscher, Alexa Gee and fiance Hayden Ballard, Abbie Gee, Gage Gee, Micah Golden, Selah Walton. She also has one surviving sister, Mary Ellen Wilson of Tulsa, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Fairmount Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Meadowcreek Health and Rehab Center for keeping her comfortable at the end of her journey.
We love our Mom and Grandma and will see her again one day. "Keep on being you."
Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 23, 2019