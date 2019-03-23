Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
For more information about
Doris Hancock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Fay Hancock


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Fay Hancock Obituary
Doris Fay Hancock

San Angelo, TX

Doris Faye Hancock, 89 years, and two weeks shy of her 90th birthday, was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Delbert, and her beloved family on March 20, 2019. She was born to James and Jeffie Gaut on April 4, 1929 in Lela, Oklahoma. She grew up in rural Oklahoma along with four rowdy brothers and three beautiful sisters; all of them knowing the meaning of hard work. She graduated from high school in Vinita, Oklahoma class of 1947. On July 19, 1947 she married Delbert W. Hancock and celebrated 64 years of marriage before his passing in 2011. She was a homemaker and found joy in cooking for her family, as well as traveling to visit her siblings and their families. Doris was a member of the Church of Christ. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son, Dennis Hancock of San Angelo, daughter Rita and Gary Rotan of Granbury, Texas. Grandchildren Wayne and Stephanie Rotan of Glen Rose, Texas, Rachelle and Rodney Gee of Lorena, Texas, Kristin and Richard Walton of San Angelo, Texas. Great-grandchildren Reagan and Kaycie Rotan, Shelby and Cody Burtscher, Alexa Gee and fiance Hayden Ballard, Abbie Gee, Gage Gee, Micah Golden, Selah Walton. She also has one surviving sister, Mary Ellen Wilson of Tulsa, Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Fairmount Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Meadowcreek Health and Rehab Center for keeping her comfortable at the end of her journey.

We love our Mom and Grandma and will see her again one day. "Keep on being you."

Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now