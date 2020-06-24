Doris Faye Pfeiffer Halfmann
San Angelo - Doris Faye Pfeiffer Halfmann left this earthly place to enter the gates of Heaven. A vigil service will be held at St. Ambrose Church on Thursday, June 25th at 6:00 pm. The funeral mass will also be held at St. Ambrose Church on Friday, June 26th at 10:00 am. There will be a public mass with overflow seating in the Parish Hall facilities. Please bring a mask as they will be required upon entry.
Doris was born to Charlie Pfeiffer Sr. and Elsie Hermann Pfeiffer on April 6, 1938 in Brenham, Texas. As a little girl, she helped her mom, dad, and brother on the farm everyday. Her parents operated a Brooder house selling eggs to local businesses. Doris would gather and wash eggs everyday. Her mother gave her an Elna sewing machine at the age of 12 years. She began to learn how to sew. Her dad gifted her a pair of hair clippers which started a lifelong hobby of cutting hair for friends and family of the community. Doris met the love of her life, George, on a blind date. They married on November 7, 1956 at St. Ambrose church in Wall. Their reception was the first in the St. Ambrose brick hall. Dad and mom began their life together. Dad farmed and played in a band while mom worked as a telephone operator in Garden City, Texas. They later moved to Veribest, farming 60 acres. In 1960, they built a three-bedroom home for $5,000.
Doris and George enjoyed the hunting and fishing bunch. They also had a domino group for 30 years! She looked forward to dancing many times at weddings and numerous events. Doris loved working in her beautiful yard and garden. She helped dad many times building fences and working sheep and cattle. She was infamous for her homemade chicken noodle soup and coconut cream pie that everyone favored the most.
It will never be known how many stitches of love she put into countless clothing items for anyone that was in need. This included hundreds of bridesmaid's dresses, wedding gowns, and priest vestments/alterations. Doris was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Altar Society, giving many hours of dedication to St. Ambrose Church. George and Doris shared 63 beautiful years of marriage together.
Preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Elsie Pfeiffer and her brother Charlie Pfeiffer Jr.
Survivors include her husband, George Allen Halfmann; Children Becky Trojcak(Billy), Greg Halfmann(Debbie), Jeanie Schniers(Daryl), Connie Weaver(Eric), Kathy Braden(Brian), and Christy Katcsmorak(Jason).
Grandchildren: Lora Beth and Warren Robicheax, Kirk and Rachel Trojcak, Sara Halfmann, Brian and Sadie Woner, Scott Halfmann, Brett and Julie Schniers, Amby and Jon-Michael Cline, Layton and Jaci Schniers, Rance and Tori Roberts, Dawson Weaver, Taylor Braden and fiancé Will Dutton, Layne Braden, Rylee Braden, Emma Katcsmorak and Macy Katcsmorak.
Great-Grand Children: Jake Robicheaux, Luke Robicheaux, Katherine Robicheaux, Harlyn Trojcak, Shyanne Trojcak, Wyatt Woner, Hayes Woner, Tyson Woner, Brinlee Schniers, Cohen Schniers, Gracie Cline, Kate Cline, Bransyn Schniers, and Corley Schniers.
Nephews include Faron Pfeiffer, Brent Pfeiffer and Kevin Pfeiffer.
Honorary Pallbearers: Scott Halfmann, Brian Woner, Kirk Trojcak, Warren Robicheaux, Brett Schniers, Layton Schniers, Jon-Michael Cline, Rance Roberts, Dawson Weaver, Layne Braden, and Will Dutton.
Doris and George had a love and generous heart for many priests. They sponsored Fr. Paul Inje for the past 25 years. Memorials can be made to Fr. Paul Inje, Fr. Jesu Rajan, and Fr. Joe's Angel Society. Please mail donations to P.O. Box 228 Wall, Texas 76957.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at
