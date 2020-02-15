Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kasner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ilene Kasner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Ilene Kasner Obituary
Doris Ilene Kasner

San Angelo - Doris Ilene Kasner, 90, of San Angelo, passed away February 14, 2020. She was born in Crews, Texas on May 21, 1929. Doris Ilene Queen graduated from Winters High School in 1947. She was married to Arthur Bruno Kasner on December 6, 1958. Doris and Arthur were co-owners of Angelo Rug Cleaners and Lacy Carpet Co. with Arthur's brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Dorthea Kasner. She was a member of The Heights Baptist Church for 62 years and had a passion for teaching 3 year olds in Sunday school. She was preceded in death by her parents, Toni and Opal Queen. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Lynn Kasner and wife Libna and Edwin Jeffrey Kasner; grandchildren, Kleyton Morris Kasner, Kaci Griffith and husband Cody, Michael Wilson and Christine Wilson; and great grandchildren, Riley Griffith, Kade Griffith and Conway Kasner. A gathering will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with lunch provided. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to caregivers, Peggy Warriner, Jennifer Hamilton, Della Smith and Janette Brewer. Donations may be made to in her memory. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -