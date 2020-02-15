|
|
Doris Ilene Kasner
San Angelo - Doris Ilene Kasner, 90, of San Angelo, passed away February 14, 2020. She was born in Crews, Texas on May 21, 1929. Doris Ilene Queen graduated from Winters High School in 1947. She was married to Arthur Bruno Kasner on December 6, 1958. Doris and Arthur were co-owners of Angelo Rug Cleaners and Lacy Carpet Co. with Arthur's brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Dorthea Kasner. She was a member of The Heights Baptist Church for 62 years and had a passion for teaching 3 year olds in Sunday school. She was preceded in death by her parents, Toni and Opal Queen. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Lynn Kasner and wife Libna and Edwin Jeffrey Kasner; grandchildren, Kleyton Morris Kasner, Kaci Griffith and husband Cody, Michael Wilson and Christine Wilson; and great grandchildren, Riley Griffith, Kade Griffith and Conway Kasner. A gathering will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home Monday, February 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with lunch provided. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to caregivers, Peggy Warriner, Jennifer Hamilton, Della Smith and Janette Brewer. Donations may be made to in her memory. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020