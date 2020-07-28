Doris Jane Bell
San Angelo - Jane Bell, a lovely gracious lady, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, and now resides in her heavenly home with the Lord and her loved ones who have gone before her.
Jane Bell was born on October 7, 1927 in Coleman County, Texas, to parents, Payne and Zuda Oldham Henderson. She was the youngest of their four children and their only daughter. Her brothers were Charles, Payne, Jr. and Bobby. Growing up on a small farm north of Santa Anna, Texas, where she attended schools, she graduated from Santa Anna High School in 1946. She attended North Texas State University in Denton her freshman year in college and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business education from Abilene Christian University, graduating with honors as a member of Alpha Chi. While working toward her degree, she enjoyed using the secretarial skills she had learned in high school and held various secretarial positions in the interesting fields of insurance, newspaper and being a pastor secretary of the church she was a member. While she was working for the Abilene Reporter News in Abilene, she met Charles Bell, a co-worker, and they would be married a few months later on February 12, 1951. They would share almost 63 years of a fulfilling and rewarding marriage before his passing.
Jane enjoyed her life's roles . . . that of being the wife of Charles and the mother of their son, Randy, whom they honored and cherished. She felt early in life what she considered to be a calling to teach high school students; and because of her own enjoyment of the business curriculum, she chose business for her teaching field. While at Lakeview High School from 1961-1965, she taught typing and shorthand. From 1965-1984 at Central High School in San Angelo, Texas, she taught accounting and shorthand. She loved teaching and cared for each student in her classroom. A Lakeview annual, dedicated in her honor, said it this way: "In Mrs. Bell we not only have a teacher, we also have a friend." Mrs. Bell always felt so honored when any of her former students remembered her after so many years - such a rewarding experience in her life.
To Jane church worship, family and friends were a vital part of her life always. At Park Heights Baptist Church where she and Charles reared their child, she always remembered and acknowledged the significance of that church and its influence upon her life and her family. They would later become charter members of Southland Baptist Church, and it, too, was a constant part of their lives. She especially enjoyed the early years when she served on the missions division and was involved in the preparation of a home for missionaries on leave. Throughout her life, she had felt the call to lend support to the mission ministries of that church and others. The formation of the Friendship Bible Study Class was also a significant part of ministry. Through her creative talents and writing skills she helped to provide interesting, entertaining and inspirational programs for the class. For some years following the passing of their son, in his memory they helped provide in ways for singles seminars in the church and community. After she and Charles retired, they provided fellowship opportunities in their home and beautiful garden for family and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles, her son, Randy, her brothers and sisters-in-law, two nephews, Larry and Jerry Henderson. She is survived by various nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Open Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29 at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas with a burial service on Thursday, July 30, at 9:00 a.m. at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Terry Waller officiating. Memorials can be made to Water For All International or to the Randy Bell Memorial Scholarship Endowment, 11023 ASU Station, San Angelo, Texas 76909, or your favorite charity
.