Doris Jane Campbell Hull
- - Our Mother, Doris Jane Campbell Hull was reunited with our Daddy, Rayford, on June 19, 2019. She is survived by six children, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22nd at Love's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Casey Berkhouse, Rector of St. John's Episcopal Church, officiating. Interment will be in Sonora Cemetery.
Doris was a Licensed Vocational Nurse and a Nursing Home Administrator, She was a true advocate for her patients and their families, believing that her patients' care came before anything else. She was a graduate of the Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital Nursing Program and worked for local and area hospitals and nursing homes and provided private care until 1983 when she went back to school to earn her certification as a Nursing Home Administrator. She thoroughly enjoyed her vocation and making a difference in the lives of the people she cared for. Her greatest boast was that she never received a bonus from the corporations she worked for. That money was spent taking care of her patients.
Doris was also an avid gardener, raising hybrid roses and searching until finding the perfect specimen of heirloom rose to plant in her garden. Her children have transplanted some of her iris bulbs and they are a sight to see each spring. Her green thumb and gardening advice will be sorely missed.
She was born to Carl Tillman and Janie Shirey Campbell in Tom Green County on August 24, 1938. She married Rayford Hull on January 1, 1964 and, with her six children from a previous marriage, they began their married life on the Simmons Ranch in Sutton County.
She was an avid reader and shared her love of reading with her children. The greatest joy of her life was her grandchildren, with whom she shared her vacation time.
Doris has been reunited with the loved ones who preceded in death; her husband, Rayford, her parents, her favorite brother in law, Dennis Pelzel, her feisty niece, Janice Pelzel Allison, and her precious great granddaughter, Alyssa Collins.
Doris is survived by her sister, Carol Pelzel of San Angelo; and daughter Beth and husband Randy Settle of Granbury, who met the challenge and have provided excellent care and comfort to our Mother during the last several years.
She is also survived by her son, Al Bartz and wife, Kay of Midland, her grandson, Jeremy and Nichole Bartz and their children Kaylee and Landree; granddaughter Stacy and Brock Pittman, and their children, Hunter and Madyson Weidner and Brendan Pittman; her son, Bobby Bartz and wife Janice of San Angelo and granddaughter, Jennifer Little and her children Taylor and Connor; and grandson Austin and wife, Aubrey Bartz; daughter Becky and Mack McAngus of Sonora; grandson Steve and Morgan Ponsetti and their children Jacob and Judson; grandson Evan and Kristi Collins, their children Klayre and Matthew; granddaughter Jessica and Nicholas Rose and their children Dillon, Anne Marie and an unborn great grandchild, Zachary; daughter Brenda and Tom E. Valliant of Sonora; granddaughter Tavia and John Conkling and their children Julia and Jack; granddaughter Victoria and Houston Powers and their son, Sam; and grandsons Tom E. II (Trapper) and Travis Cozby; son Bruce and wife Kitti Bartz of Houston, grandson Bryan Bartz, his children Savannah, Belia and Gracie; granddaughter Kris Santiago and her children Ashlyn Tice and Makayla Santiago; nephew Joe and wife Susan Pelzel.
Mother, ever the gardener, teasured beautiful flowers but loved taking care of people who were hurting most of all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor her by making donations to Cook Children's Hospital or St, Jude's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 21, 2019