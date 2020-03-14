|
|
Doris Janet Buster
San Angelo - Doris Janet Buster, age 89, of San Angelo, TX passed away on Thursday, March 12th, 2020. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX on August 2nd, 1932. Janet attended San Marcus Women's University. She was married to John McMillan, with whom she had three children, Susan, Jan & Miles. Later on she was married to Jack Buster. Over the years, Janet worked for McMillan Music, City Savings Bank, Nathan's Jewelers, and Shannon Medical Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church, a volunteer at GAFB, and was also an active member of the S.A. Symphony. Janet was passionate about music; she played the viola and sang in the church choir. She also sang at several funerals and weddings.
She is survived by her children Susan McMillan Wilson, Jan Freeman, and Miles McMillan; grandchildren Miles McMillan Jr., John McMillan, and Sara McMillan; siblings Robert Ferguson and Mary Sue Clapp.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sagecrest's Alzheimer's unit for the loving care they provided, as well as Kindred Hospice for their assistance during the family's time of need.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020