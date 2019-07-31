|
Doris Kennedy
San Angelo - Doris Kennedy, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public viewing was held Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services were at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 27, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in San Angelo. Preceding the funeral service, Saturday, there was a visitation from 11:30 AM until service time, with a light lunch reception in the church's Heritage Hall at 12:00 PM. Graveside services followed at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kennedy was born July 7, 1924 in Itasca, Texas she was one of five children born to Bob and Myrtle Marshall. After graduating from Grandview High School, she moved to Brownwood, where she married Dwight L. "Doc" Kennedy on April 25, 1943. They shared 44 years of marriage together. They then moved to San Angelo, where they raised their family. Doris worked for over 30 years at Central National Bank of San Angelo, eventually becoming an Officer by supervising the Proof Department. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of San Angelo. Her strong faith and dedication were evident throughout her more than 65-year membership. She found such joy in baking and decorating cakes with her long-time best friend, Chris Young. Doris will be remembered for her strength in adversity, her optimistic attitude, and her love and dedication to her family. She regarded each day as a gift and found humor and good in even the most difficult times. Her philosophy in life was "count your blessings." Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Dwight L. "Doc" Kennedy; and her son, Alan Dwight Kennedy.
Survivors include her daughter, Lana Pearce and husband Dale of Brady; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Kennedy of San Angelo; three grandchildren, Dusty Pearce and wife Melissa of Burleson, Jana Pearce of Brady, and Jamie Kennedy and fiancé Jordan Sneed of Austin; four great grandchildren, Gunner Pearce, Gavin Pearce, Gerick Pearce, and Grayden Pearce; she is also survived by one very special niece, three nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
The family of Doris Kennedy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Steven Alred, Brady EMS, Air Evac Lifeteam (Brownwood), the Emergency Room, and the 6th floor stroke unit staff of Shannon Medical Center.
Memorials may be given to West Texas Rehab Center, 3001 S Jackson St, San Angelo, Texas 76904, First United Methodist Church, 37 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, Texas 76903 or any .
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 31, 2019