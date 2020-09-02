Doris Marie Flanary Mills



San Angelo - Doris Marie Flanary Mills, age 85, of San Angelo, walked through the Gates of Heaven on August 31, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1935 in Bosque County to Roy and Clemmie Thompson Flanary and was the only girl out of eight children. She attended school in Lake View ISD in San Angelo.



Mom was 16 when she met the love of her life, Tommy Mills. He was a blue eyed, curly-headed, handsome man. They courted for about six weeks before getting married on July 11, 1951. They made many wonderful memories throughout their 57 years together. Their lives were a journey with time spent in Brownwood, Trickham, Lubbock, California, and Oklahoma before they made their home in San Angelo where they raised their three sons and daughter.



Momma was a hard-working woman. She went to work as a seamstress for Levi Strauss 4 months after it opened its plant on 29th Street. After 33 years of being a dedicated employee, she retired as a supervisor when they permanently closed their doors. During her tenure, she was always a member of the "Team Levi's" bowling and softball teams. Daddy would affectionately call them the Flying Fannies.



Mom was an avid sports fan. She loved the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, and the Cowboys. It was almost a certain guarantee that when you stopped by for a visit, her television would be on a sports game or a game show. She was the San Angelo Outlaws (Saints) biggest fan and was a season ticket holder every year. You could find her at the games in Section C, Row 1 near center ice doing the Chicken Dance, YMCA, Macarena, or slapping her knee yelling "Get Him!", "Ah Shit!", or "Get some glasses, Ref!"



Mom enjoyed the outdoors and loved caring for her yard, plants, and flowers. Truth be told, she has the prettiest yard this side of town.



Momma was funny, sassy, classy, and unshakeable in her faith with God. She was a devoted member of Bethel Baptist and could be found in church on Wednesdays and Sundays. Mom was our biggest fan, supporter, and prayer warrior. Family meant everything and she made it her purpose to love and support us as we were growing up. She generously passed that love down to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Momma attended many births, sporting events, school functions, birthday parties, and showers throughout the years. She freely handed out hugs, kisses, and candy. We knew that we were loved and will fondly remember her million dollar smile and that twinkle in her eyes when she giggled.



Doris was preceded in death by her soul mate, Thomas Calvin Mills, her granddaughter, Erin Michelle Mills, her parents, Roy and Clemmie, and her brothers: Billie, James, Butch, Kenneth, and Lonnie Flanary.



She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Tommy Wayne and Karla Mills, Roy and Barbara Mills, Michael Alan and Denise Mills, and Sherri Renee' and Johnny Carney; grandchildren: Tammy Daniels, Thomas Hayden and LaMarlais Mills, Lee Ann and Terry Carlton, Leilani and Joe Bonds, Roy Clayton (Bubba) and Anna Mills, Shannon and Garrett Martin, Sierra and Logan Haviland, Kaytlann and Nick Davidson, Danelle Mills, Crystal Kinzey, Cortney and Brandon Duke, Miranda and Dan Carney, Caycie Snow, Nicholas Carney, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; two brothers and their spouses: Jody and Ethel Flanary and Randy and Lona Flanary, and several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her canine companion, Colby, whom we believe Daddy sent to keep her from being lonely.



Family visitation will be Friday, September 4th from 6-8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at Bethel Baptist Church at 800 Culwell with Pastor Dan Jackson officiating. Pallbearers will be Thomas Hayden Mills, Roy Clayton Mills, Brandon Duke, Logan Haviland, Joe Bonds, Rylan Bonds, and Ethan Martin.



The family would like to extend special love and thanks to her grandson Hayden, granddaughter Crystal, and care giver Jennifer Ensminger Johnson for catering to all her in her final days making her feel like the queen she is.



In lieu of flowers, Mom has requested donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church.



"And now these three remain: Faith, Hope, and Love. But the greatest of these is Love." 1 Corinthians 13:13









