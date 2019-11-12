|
|
Dorman Dwain Vick
Fort Stockton - Heaven gained another angel!! Dorman Dwain Vick "Pepa", entered into rest on November 10, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born August 27, 1937 in Indian Gap, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nettie Vick, and his wife, Mary Lynn Vick,
brothers Dink Vick, and Therman Vick, and sisters Georgia Faye Vick, and Darlene Bryan.
He is survived by his son, David Vick and wife Sonya Vick, of Battlement Mesa, Colorado and daughters, Teresa Lemons and husband Clif Lemons, of Fort Stockton, Texas, and Darla Cude and
husband Warren Cude of Fort Stockton, Texas, and special friend, Winnie Kidd. Grandchildren are LaShawn Lemons, Courtney Lemons, Shannon Vick, Tanner Cude, and great grandchild, Codi Cude.
Dorman was a rancher, a sheep and cattle man, a dad, a granddad, a great granddad, a lion hunter and trapper of varmits on the ranch,and always helped the area ranchers when he could. He worked over 25 years on the San Angelo Breeding Sheep Committee and supported the Pecos County Livestock Show and hauled kids and grandkids across Texas to all of the major livestock shows.
He loved to fish, always catching the big ones, and loved to pull those slot machine handles!
He lived life as he wanted to and went home to be with Granny, as he wanted to.
Vios con dios Pepa, until we meet again.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home, 301 N. Main, Fort Stockton, Texas. Graveside Service will be held at Trans Pecos Ranch Cemetery, Trans Pecos Road, #2, Fort Stockton, Texas, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11AM. In lieu of Flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019