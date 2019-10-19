|
Dorothea Rädermann Dolata Dorrance
Dorothea Dorrance passed peacefully into eternity on October 18, 2019. A memorial service will be at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 20, at Johnson's Funeral Home. Visitation will also be Sunday from 12:00 until 3:00. Dorothea was born May 17, 1924 in Berlin, Germany. She married Marion Peter Dolata in 1949 and immigrated with him that same year to Shreveport, Louisiana. One daughter, Christine, was born to this union in 1951. They became US citizens in 1954. After Marion's death in 1967, Dorothea worked for many years in what was the Department of Germanic and Slavic Languages at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. In 1979 she married Carl Dorrance and moved to San Angelo. She worked in his window coverings business until their retirement in 1986. He preceded her in death in 2005. Dorothea is survived by her daughter, Christine Dolata Taylor and husband, Earl; grandsons Josh and wife Sereana, Brandon and wife Madiha, granddaughter Amber and husband, Vince Jr.; also great granddaughter, Tamara and great grandson, Vincent III. Additionally, she is survived by her Dorrance family, daughter Becky (nee Dorrance) and husband, Billy Colby; and son, Craig Dorrance and wife Linda and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; also a nephew, Horst Becker and wife Lotti and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in Berlin, Germany. The family wishes to thank the good people at the Rio Concho Retirement Patio Homes and Rio Concho Terrace for their years of quality care and concern for Dorothea.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019