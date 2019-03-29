|
Dorothy Colvin Parker
San Angelo, TX
Dorothy Lillian Sutton Colvin Parker, 96, of San Angelo, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019.
Born in Jefferson, Texas on October 22, 1922 to Williams S. Sutton and Sarah Elizabeth Grogan Colvin. She was the youngest of 11 children. Married to George W Colvin in Jefferson, Texas in 1940. They had two boys, Stephen and Jeffrey. They lived in Bronte for many years where Steve and Jeff graduated from high school. They also moved around Texas as George's profession was in the oil field industry. They settled in Odessa and she became part of the Anthony's Retail Family. She loved working with the public. George retired in 1977 and they moved to San Angelo to be close to family. George passed away in 1990.
In 1991 she married Donnie B Parker in Sanderson, Texas in a double ceremony with dear friends.
When she married Donnie, she gained additional family that she adored and loved spending time with and watching the children grow. Dick and Beth, Mike and Katie and grandchildren. Donnie passed away in 2004.
Mammaw as we all called her was always quick with a joke or a riddle. She loved talking with people and would make friends everywhere she went with a twinkle in her eye.
Dorothy is survived by her son Jeff and daughter in law Shirley and her daughter in law Armilda Colvin. Dorothy has also been loved by her 5 grandchildren and their spouses who she considered her own. Along with 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. For the past 5 years she also loved, challenged and depended on her caregiver Patricia Chappa, along with Chelsea and Bree.
Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1 pm in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The s Project.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 29, 2019