|
|
Dorothy Edwards
San Angelo - Dorothy Louise Stevens Edwards passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Dorothy was born June 21, 1933, in Abilene, Texas, and adopted-by Lilie Matilda Baumann Stevens and W. J. Stevens. She grew up in San Angelo but had fond childhood memories of living in Ozona for a few years. A 1951 graduate of San Angelo High School, she married John Horace "Took" Edwards November 3, 1950, in Mertzon. They resided in San Angelo and the Wall area and had four children. She briefly worked at Central National Bank and retired from Tom Green County after twenty-five years. Her last position was Chief Deputy in the County Tax Assessor's Office.
Dorothy was a lifelong Baptist. She was a member of the Philia Club and enjoyed their many years of friendships. Before her health declined, she loved reading and traveling, but she continued to enjoy going to lunch and shopping. Preceding her in death were her parents; son John Wiley Edwards and his wife Sherrill Kaye Holland Edwards; brother, Elmo E. Berman and his wife Corene; and nephew, James Glen Berman. Also, nephew Tommy Edwards and nieces Marlu Edwards Riemer and Deborah Ann Edwards; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, George and Nora Edwards, Eugene and Bernice Edwards, and Hubert Edwards.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years; daughters and their spouses, Margo and Glenn Dierschke of San Angelo and Kim and Earl Krieg of Whitney, Texas; and son and his wife, Steven and Marilyn Edwards of San Angelo. She has seven grandchildren and two great granddaughters: twins Allison Edwards of Austin and Courtney Edwards of Dallas; Drew Dierschke of San Angelo; Kaycee Krieg (and Jeff) Wysaski of Los Angeles, California; Krystal Krieg (and John) Leedy and their daughter Lorelai of Austin; Meagan Dierschke, her fiance Nick Mendoza, and their daughter Lilith, of Austin; and John Taylor Edwards. She leaves behind her beloved niece, Linda Berman (and Frank) Van Sickle.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Ann Edwards of Paint Rock and
brother-in-law Don Edwards and his wife Shirley of Midland. Aunt Dorothy also leaves behind her Edwards' nieces: Francine Gilbert, Bonny Slaughter, Twilah Jansen, Cyndy Thornton, Vicki Wyse, Penny Williams, and Sharon Till. And her Edwards' nephews: Kelly, Eric, Randy, Gene Perry, Dale and Lee. The family will receive friends for visitation at 9:30 A.M., Tues. August 20, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home followed by the funeral service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Drew Dierschke, Jay Van Sickle, Randy Edwards, Dale Edwards, Mark Hohensee, and Cotton Cave.
The family would like to thank the medical staff of Shannon Hospital, Regency House and Kindred Hospice for the care she received in her final days. Donations may be made to a .
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 18, 2019