Dorothy Hoffman
Brady - Dorothy Louise Hoffman, age 91, of Brady, Texas passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Brady. She was born January 4, 1929 in Valera, Texas to James William Tubbs and Lydia Ann (Jackson) Tubbs. Dorothy married Andrew Hoffman on April 25, 1949 in Dallas, Texas. Andrew and Dorothy moved to Brady in 1959. She worked as a waitress for several years. Later she was a press operator at Jones Cleaners, where she worked for many years. She enjoyed fishing and jigsaw puzzles and she loved animals. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services for Dorothy Hoffman will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Reverend Gaylon Morris officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady. The family will receive friends 1:30pm to 2:00pm Tuesday, prior to the services at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels. Friends may view Dorothy's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter-in-law Glenda Hoffman of Mason, TX; grandchildren Shannon Hoffman and wife Sharon of Tampa, FL, Derrick Hoffman and wife Jeanna of San Angelo, TX, Brittany Jackson and husband Luke of San Angelo, TX, Erik Hoffman of Vinita, OK, Jillyn Hoffman of McCloud, OK, Cayci Peel and husband Jim of Mason, TX, Michaela Landis and husband Drew of Benton, LA and Toby Cochran of Brady, TX and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by special friends Linda Pike, H.E. and Shalimar Dennis. She was preceded in death by her husband, sons Don Ray Hoffman, Kenneth Hoffman and Bobby Jack Hoffman and Tinker, her beloved cat. Memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy Louise Hoffman may be made to the Brady West Resident Activity Fund, 2201 Menard Highway, Brady, Texas 76825.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020