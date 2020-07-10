Dorothy Jean Barton
San Angelo - Dorothy Jean Barton, 87, entered the gates to Heaven on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home in Fredericksburg.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Monday, July 13, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Mr. Nelson Word, a family friend, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Barton was born February 20, 1933, in Santa Anna to Andrew and Eddie Cothren. She has been a resident of Fredericksburg for three years moving from San Angelo. Dorothy was a waitress her whole life working with Jody and Margaret Blanek at Log Cabin Steak House, and Dunbar East until her retirement. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during her illness.
Survivors include four children, Kathryn Harlow and husband Floyd, Glenda Wood and husband Steve all of Fredericksburg, Casey Barton of San Angelo, Clinton Barton and wife Betsy of San Angelo; her younger sister, Louise Robison and husband Bob of San Angelo. Dorothy was blessed with five grandchildren, Kelli Roberts of Fredericksburg, Heather Allison and husband Jason of San Antonio, Jason Wood and partner Paul Ondrej of Dallas, Sarah Marines, and Sonny Barton both of San Angelo; ten great grandchildren, Tesla Roberts of San Antonio, Taylor Sullivan of San Francisco, California, Taylor Barton, Seth Lara, Nick Lara, Jacoby Barton, Jalen Barton all of San Angelo, Sara Allison and Jacob Allison both of San Antonio, Jaycie Kratky and husband Colton of Monticello Minnesota; and a great-great grandson, Bentley Roberts of San Antonio and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dorothy's caregiver Jessica Castaneda, and the staff of Hill Country Hospice for their loving care.
In leu of flowers memorials may be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 835, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com