Dorothy Laughlin
1927 - 2020
Dorothy Laughlin

Fair Oaks Ranch - Dorothy Laughlin, born March 12, 1927, near Winters, Texas, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at the age of 93 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Artemus and Louvenia (Chapman) Keith; her daughter, Teresa Faye (Manitzas) Madden; her husband of 38 years, Byron (Barney) Laughlin; and the husband with whom she had her children, Thomas (Tony) Manitzas. Dorothy is survived by her son, Garry Manitzas of Fair Oaks Ranch and his wife Dedie; grandchildren, Heather Manitzas Hill (Thomas) and Alex Manitzas (Cynthia); her son-in-law, Steve Madden and his children, Jennifer Madden Tohlen and Zane Madden. Dorothy also had 12 great grandchildren: Nadia, Alyssa, and Christian Manitzas; Matthew and Katie Hill; Elle, Asher, and Auden Tohlen, and Natalie, Reagan, Haylee, and Jacob Madden. Dorothy, who came from a family of 11 children, has more nieces and nephews than space will allow us to name. Dorothy was a very outgoing and caring person who was always willing to help others. Even in her 90's, as a resident at Cibolo Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Boerne, she tried to help residents who were less mobile than she was. The nurses always smiled when they told us about Dorothy referring to her roommate as "my patient." We want to express our appreciation to the many fine caregivers at Cibolo Creek, especially Lacey Turner, LVN, who cared for Dorothy for her entire time as a resident. Cibolo Creek is a special place staffed with very special people. Dorothy's family invites their friends to join them in a Graveside Service at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM Highway 1223, San Angelo, TX, in the Garden of Apostles at 12:00 p.m. noon on Friday, November 20th. Pastor Jim Bush from First Baptist Church will be the celebrant. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bulverde Area Humane Society at www.bulverdeshelter.com. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Dorothy's life, you may visit the website for Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne at www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Graveside arrangements are being managed by Johnson's Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, Garden of the Apostles
