Dorothy Tally
Brady - Dorothy Tally, 93, of Brady, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Brady, Texas. She was born in Brady, Texas to William and Avy (Hall) Sheppard on December 5, 1926.
She was a lifelong resident of McCulloch County and graduated from Brady High School in 1944, and then attended business school. Dorothy married Chester William Tally in Brady, on May 15, 1947.
Dorothy and Chester Tally owned and operated Yellow Cab Company for twenty-six years in Brady. Dorothy was the primary driver with her first trips usually starting at 6:00 AM and ending at 11:00 PM. The typical cab fare was fifty cents anywhere in the area during that time.
She was a graduate of the Bible Institute of Learning and very dedicated to the Brady Gospel Church. She worked for Rev. C.L. Grimes in the printing department of the church, publishing books and literature for both the church and the Bible Institute of Learning. She also taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. She later became a member of the Christian Community Church.
Dorothy loved to crochet making scarfs, afghans and other items for family and friends. Traveling was also a very big part of her life especially with her family. She enjoyed several cruises and bus trips as well as family vacations throughout the country. She loved her plants as well as feeding her wild birds on a daily basis. Dorothy was a board of director of the Heart of Texas Country Music Museum and enjoyed both Country and Gospel music and attending live music events.
Dorothy's passion was truly her family. She raised a large family and they remained dedicated to her throughout her life. She lived by herself until just two weeks before her passing. Family gatherings were a daily event at her home, and she relished the visits with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Holidays were especially important, and she never missed acknowledging a family member's birthday.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Chester William Tally, daughter Betty Waite, son in law Cecil Pitcox, brother Lewis Sheppard and sisters Maggie Henton and Katherine Young.
Dorothy is survived by daughter Evelyn Pitcox of Brady, Texas, two sons, William "Dale" Tally and wife Sherri of Brady, Texas, Carl Ray Tally and wife Janice of Brady, Texas, two brothers, Homer Sheppard and wife Francine of Fort Worth, Texas, James Sheppard and wife Judy of Fort Worth, two sisters, Lucille McBee of San Angelo, Texas, Aurellia Stokes and husband Charles of Brady, Texas, son-in-law, Eddie Waite, twelve grandchildren, Darren Waite, Tammy Hemphill, Tracy Pitcox, John Waite, Cindy Hines, Shane Pitcox, Craig Tally, Jeremy Tally, Joshua Tally, Clifton Tally, Dustin Tally and Kelli Rameri, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady with the Tracy Pitcox and Rev. Charles Hallford officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven in Brady.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
Memorials may be sent to the Heart of Texas Country Music Museum at 1701 South Bridge in Brady, Texas 76825, or Hospice of San Angelo at 36 East Twohig in San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.
Please view Ms. Tally's online memorial at www.heritagefuneralhomes.com