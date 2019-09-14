|
Dortha Hurley White
Brady - Dortha Hurley White passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born February 12, 1920 in Katemcy, Texas to Arthur and Myrtle Hurley. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Willard White, brother Gordon Hurley, and two sisters Polly Bode and Wanda Jacques. She is survived by a son, Phillip and wife Lynne, a daughter, Marsha and husband Mike Finlay, four grandchildren, Matt White, Kerri Lynne and husband Jason Thompson, Robin and husband Adam Voorhes, Sheila and husband Bryan Patterson, and four great grandchildren, Randall and Weston Thompson and Finlay and Briggs Patterson.
Dortha graduated from Mason High School and became an RN in 1941 after graduating from
Brady School of Nursing. She nursed at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, in Chickasha, Oklahoma and at the San Angelo Clinic Hospital. In 1946 she married Willard White and in 1953 the family moved to Katemcy where they farmed. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Brady.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 14, 2019