Doug Wayne Morris
San Angelo - Doug Morris, 81, came into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitation will be held all day at the funeral home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, San Angelo. The family will have a private burial at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Doug was a faithful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to fish and could fix just about everything. He was a talented woodworker and a former educator. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He came to know Jesus as his Savior as a young boy and he loved worshiping the Lord both through song and service. He faithfully served the church by leading music most of his life, and he loved sharing with others about the goodness of God. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Doug was born in Sweetwater, TX on June 15, 1939 to Preston and Lucille Morris. He married Belinda Sue Morris on June 9, 1961 in Haskell, TX. They were married for fifty-two years and had three sons.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Preston and Lucille Morris, his beloved wife, Sue Morris, 3 sisters, and a brother.
Doug is survived by his sons, Terry Morris and wife Tina of Mckinney; Jeff Morris and wife Sharie of San Angelo; Alan Morris of Belton; five grandchildren, Jordan Morris; Trevor Morris and wife Ashley; Sydney Holcomb and husband Brad; Lindsey Woodruff and husband Austin; Kassidy Storm and husband Nick; two great-grandchildren, Haddon and Everett Holcomb; brother Ray Morris. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2321 Armstrong St. San Angelo, TX 76903 or to Samaria Mission through PaulAnn Baptist Church, 2531 Smith Blvd., San Angelo, TX 76905.
