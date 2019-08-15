|
|
Doyle Wayne Riddle
San Angelo - Doyle Wayne Riddle, 72, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Riddle was born March 25, 1947 in Winters to Coy and Estell (Hill) Riddle. He married Donna England on June 4, 1966 in Drasco, Texas.
Doyle was 16 when he made his profession of faith and was baptized. He was a member of First Baptist Church, San Angelo, where he was affectionately known as "candy man". He was an ordained deacon in the Baptist church.
Doyle served for four years in the United States Air Force. In 1985, he started his electric motor rewind and repair business, Riddle Electric Motor Service, and later acquired Nobles Air Conditioning. He also owned and operated West Texas Rod and Gun. Doyle was a generous person who enjoyed serving his customers and teaching his skill to high school students through the ICT program at SAISD.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gretta Blackshear; and a brother, R. C. Riddle.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Dennis; grandson, Deyton, granddaughter, Miranda Saldivar and husband Isaac; and great granddaughter, Micaela Saldivar; two sisters, Coylene
(Kenneth) Crowe, and Connie Gray; two brothers, J. C. (Carolyn) Riddle and Arnold (Yolanda) Riddle.
Public viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church Leavell Chapel with Rev. Milton Tyler officiating. Graveside services will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with military honors afforded by Goodfellow AFB Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
The Riddle Family would like to thank Hospice of San Angelo, especially Ray, Shirley, Debbie, and Christina for providing wonderful, loving care.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 37 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, Texas 76903, Hospice of San Angelo, 36 E Twohig Ave # 1100, San Angelo, Texas 76903 or .
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 15, 2019