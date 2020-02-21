|
|
Dr./Judge Richard Allen Cordes of Menard, Texas was born on January 25, 1952, and after completing his work here on earth, left to be with family on February 15, 2020. He was born to Oney and Verna Cordes of Floresville, the second oldest of 7 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John Cordes, and in-laws Fred and Juanita Igo. He served his profession, his family, his community, and his country with utmost intensity, and leaves a giant void in each of those areas to which he was so deep. He was a true public servant. Judge/Dr. Richard Cordes received his DVM degree from Texas A&M University in 1975 and has operated a veterinary practice in Menard, Texas since 1978. As well as running a full-time veterinary practice, Judge Cordes has served as Menard County Judge since 2003 and served as Menard County Commissioner from 1986-1998. In 2007, he was awarded Official of the Year by the West Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, and has been twice named Menard's Citizen of the Year. Judge Cordes has also served as Secretary, Vice-President, and President of the Concho Valley Council of Governments and as President of the Concho Valley Community Action Council. He has served as a Director of the Frontera Health Care Network since 2008. He is a Member of the Texas Department of Licensing Licensed Breeder Advisory Committee, and is a member of the Texas Small Business Development Corporation. As a member of the Texas Rural Foundation he has been instrumental in making loans available to rural communities for economic development. He was also a Veteran as he served us all in the United States Air Force for three years. There are so many other organizations and people that are not named that benefited from his services either as a judge or a veterinarian. His legacy is large in the love he had for his family and industry.
He leaves behind his wife, Janis, and children Megan Cordes and family Brittany and Cai Laird; Blane Cordes and family Ashlea, Avery, Weston, and Aubrey; Logan Cordes and family Anna, Cam, Allie and Kason; along with siblings Gregory (Rosa) Cordes of Floresville, Laurie (Danny) Curtis of Floresville, Oney (Melody) Cordes of Mertzon, Wanda (Bill) Baldwin of Floresville, Donna (Stephen) Shodrock of Floresville, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Menard County 4-H, Menard County Library, Menard County Fire Department, Menard County Historical Society or Texas Fine Wool Lamb Association.
Memorial service will be Saturday, February 22, at 3:00 at the First Baptist Church in Menard with a reception to follow at the Menard County Fire Department.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020