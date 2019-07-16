|
|
Drew Crenshaw
Ballinger - Drew Blake Crenshaw left this worldly home for a better place, in heaven. She was born July 22, 1999 to Christine and Jason Crenshaw. Drew was killed in a traffic accident in Runnels County on July 13, 2019. Drew graduated from Miles High School, and was pursuing a nursing degree from Angelo State University. She touched many lives through her music and became a musician through Miss Shirley's guidance and help. Drew was a friend to all, and she always felt deeply for the downtrodden.
Survivors include her parents Christine and Chad Reitmayer, and Jason and Jessica Crenshaw and family of San Angelo; grandparents Hugh and Mary Edmondson and Pam Crenshaw.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Burial will follow in Water Valley Garden of Memories Cemetery at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Ballinger, whose members were so good to Drew.
Published in GoSanAngelo from July 16 to July 18, 2019