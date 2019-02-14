|
|
|
Dustin Michael Hall
San Angelo, TX
Dustin Michael Hall, 28, of San Angelo passed away February 10, 2019. Dustin was born April 2, 1990 in Houston, Texas to Tammy Lackey Searcy and Lance Hall. He graduated from Lakeview High School and attended Howard Payne University. Dustin had a love for music and being a musician. He is survived by his daughter, Madysin Elaine-Hall Searcy; mother, Tammy Searcy and husband Willie; father, Lance Hall and wife Melissa; sister, Kara Hall and Zack; stepbrother, Jerry Searcy and wife Anita; Paw Paw, James E. Lackey; grandfather, Bill Hall and Linda; grandmother, Nancy Hall, and many aunts uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Mammaw, Helen June Potter Lackey and aunt, Sharon Hope Johnson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10 AM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Word officiating. The family will have a reception following the service. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 14, 2019
