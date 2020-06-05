Dyerline (Burkes) McCartney
Dyerline (Burkes) McCartney was born May 30, 1933 to Howell Haywood Burkes and Winnie (Henderson) Burkes in Topsy, Texas. She passed away on June 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Nursing Home in Lubbock at 87 years and 4 days from complications of Alzheimer's and a stroke.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 50 years James, son Craig, and her 3 brothers Howell Jr, J.D., and Don Burkes.
She is survived by her daughter Sherri (Gary) Reed Lubbock, Texas and son David McCartney Talpa, Texas. Grand children James Willingham, Cody McCartney, Chelsie Towler, and Casey McCartney, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Nursing Home and Area Community Hospice who have taken great care of mom the last couple of years.
Visitation with family will be Sunday 4-6 at Johnson's Funeral Home with graveside services Monday at 10 at Fairmount Cemetery 1100 W. Avenue N. We invite anyone to speak, tell a story, or share a favorite memory that they would like to share at the graveside service to have a true celebration that mom's body and mind have been restored. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Dyerline (Burkes) McCartney was born May 30, 1933 to Howell Haywood Burkes and Winnie (Henderson) Burkes in Topsy, Texas. She passed away on June 3, 2020 at Lakeridge Nursing Home in Lubbock at 87 years and 4 days from complications of Alzheimer's and a stroke.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 50 years James, son Craig, and her 3 brothers Howell Jr, J.D., and Don Burkes.
She is survived by her daughter Sherri (Gary) Reed Lubbock, Texas and son David McCartney Talpa, Texas. Grand children James Willingham, Cody McCartney, Chelsie Towler, and Casey McCartney, 8 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Nursing Home and Area Community Hospice who have taken great care of mom the last couple of years.
Visitation with family will be Sunday 4-6 at Johnson's Funeral Home with graveside services Monday at 10 at Fairmount Cemetery 1100 W. Avenue N. We invite anyone to speak, tell a story, or share a favorite memory that they would like to share at the graveside service to have a true celebration that mom's body and mind have been restored. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.