Dylan Lee Willis
San Angelo, TX
With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Dylan Lee Willis, age 21 born August 3, 1997. He was a beloved son, brother, father, fiance and friend. He passed unexpectedly on March 2, 2019 from a fatal car accident.
Dylan had so many wonderful things about him. He had just begun a new chapter in his life with his fiance, Tori and their new baby, Izzy. Dylan loved being a father and nothing made him happier than being home with his family. Dylan loved tinkering and trying to find new ways to soup up vehicles, he also had hopes of joining the police academy next year.
Dylan had a huge heart and was always willing to help someone in need. If Dylan called you a friend he considered you family and nothing mattered more to him than family.
When you passed you took a piece of my heart. At first I thought that it was broken, but now I know that you are holding it safe waiting for me. So hold that piece and keep it close and when I see you again we will be whole once again.
Dylan leaves behind a Fiance, Victoria Charmaine Lee Redman and a beautiful baby girl, Izabella Lee June Willis. His mom, Heather Marie Boyd (Clark), the man he calls Dad, Robert Anthony Debbrecht. His two brothers, Dawson Ty Debbrecht and Liam Patrick Clark his other brother from another mother, Spencer Morton and his sister, Allyson Makenzie Debbrecht and his future father and mother in law Richard Carl Redman Jr and Sherry Ann Redman. His Aunt Rachael Payne and Uncle Rusty Payne and his cousins Alyxxiss, Lybertee, AJ, and Zachary. There are so many more family and friends who will miss him so much.
Visitation will be held all day Thursday, March 7, 2019 with family present from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, March 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 7, 2019