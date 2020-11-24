Earl Lee Brown



Rising Star - Earl Lee Brown, 80, of Rising Star, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.



He was born on July 13, 1940, to Verny Earl and Mary Elva (Divore) Brown in Mineral Wells, Texas. He worked as a truck driver and hauled everything all over the state of Texas including cars for Lithia, and cement for Concho Concrete. He served honorably in the National Guard and was a member of the Cowboy Church. He married Peggy Gann on December 11, 2004 in Ballinger, Texas.



Earl is preceded in death by his parents Verny and Mary Brown, his wife Peggy Brown, and his brother Jerry Wade Brown.



He is survived by his son Walter John Brown, and sister Virginia Brewer of Rising Star, Texas, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held for Earl on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Miles Cemetery with Max Pratt officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store