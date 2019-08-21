|
Earl Loyd McKennon, 90, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on August 19, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. Born and raised in and around Stamford, Texas, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1947. He retired in 1974 after serving in Germany; Sweetwater, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas; Turkey; Goodfellow AFB, San Angelo, Texas; Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, Alaska; Thailand; Bergstrom AFB, Austin, Texas; and the Pentagon, Washington D.C. After retirement from the military, he worked for the Texas Employment Commission on behalf of Veterans and retired in 1994. He married Wanda Tankersley-Woodson in 1954 and adopted her three children. They were married for fifty years. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his children, daughter Brenda and husband Hector Olivas of San Angelo, Texas, daughter Sue and husband Ronnie Stringer of Miles, Texas, and son Al (Bubba) McKennon of Jasper, Texas; grandchildren Teresa Altman, Hector Olivas, Jr., Becky Hill, Jessica Hannon, Laryssa Dittman, Richanda Brunet; six great grands; six great-great grands; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, his parents Lillie and Robert Em McKennon, two sisters, two brothers, his mother and father in laws Virgil and Gracie Tankersley, three brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law, a granddaughter and a great grandson. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2008 and he has resided at The Springs Memory Care Facility in San Angelo for the past fourteen months. There he received loving and compassionate care, along with Solaris Hospice, for which the family will always be grateful. His private sitters, Diana, Melissa, Rachel, and Mary were devoted to him and it showed in the care that he received. Thank you, ladies, from the bottom our heart. Visitation will be all day on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with family accepting visitors from 6 pm to 8 pm at Shaffer Funeral Home in San Angelo, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 9 am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the () or the . Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 21, 2019