Earl Trennon Warren
San Angelo - Earl Trennon Warren, 88, died March 31, 2020, at Sagecrest care center at Baptist Memorial, San Angelo, Texas, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Earl was born December 23, 1931, in El Dorado, Arkansas, and grew up in Smackover, Arkansas. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. T. Warren and a younger brother to Bill and Betty. He was a proud member of the Smackover state football champions in 1950 and his football skills earned him a scholarship to the University of Arkansas. He was a member of the "25 little pigs" which was a comeback team that won the Southwest Conference championship 1953. They played in the Cotton Bowl New Year's Day, 1954. The Razorbacks lost the game but won the party. Earl's heritage was in the oil patch. His first job following college was with a chemical company in Odessa, Texas, and it was in the Permian Basin that he made his first oil play as an independent oil and gas producer. In 1957, he married Patt White in the First Christian Church, in Brady Texas. They were married 63 years. The Warrens had two daughters, Laura Beth Warren (David Calvert) and Sarah Ruth Warren (Steven Kraemer). Earl did not suffer fools gladly. Even though he was a man of few words, you never questioned where you stood with him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, business associate, neighbor, and friend.
For eleven years the Warrens would escape the heat of West Texas and would spend the summer in Ruidoso, NM where they welcomed friends and family to their home. Earl was a life member of the University of Arkansas Alumni and the Arkansas "A" club. He was an ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church and he and Patt belonged to Grace Presbyterian Chapel in San Angelo. He was a founding member of the Museum of Fine Arts in San Angelo. He was a devoted father figure to his grandchildren Sarah Caroline and Benjamin following the death of their father, B. Welby Billings in 2000. Earl donated his body to Southwestern Medical School in Dallas to further the study of Parkinson's disease and related medical issues. Earl is preceded by his parents, his brother Bill Warren and sister Betty Warren Elrod. He is survived by his wife, Patt White Warren of San Angelo, Texas and his daughters, Laura Beth Calvert (David), of San Angelo, Texas, Sarah Ruth Kraemer (Steven) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He is also survived by his five grandchildren that he loved dearly: Sarah Caroline Billings of New York, NY; Warren William Kraemer of Los Angeles, CA; Coleman Thomas Kraemer of New York, NY; Benjamin Lawrence Billings of Dallas, TX; and Claire Laura Kraemer of Durham, NC.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside will be held in Brady, Texas, at a later date. The Warren family wishes to thank Maria and David Gonzales, Gloria Gonzales, Michael Wicks, Dr. John Harvey, Dr. Chris Vanderzandt, Rev. Kary Fry, The Alexander brothers, Dr. Robert Mankin and the entire staff of the Tucker Unit at Baptist Memorial care facility for making Earl's final years on the richer.
