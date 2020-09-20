Earline Schaefer Johnson
Earline Schaefer Johnson, age 94, passed away with her daughter present at Cedar Manor Nursing Home on September 19, 2020, her mother's birthday. Earline was born February 10, 1926, to Henry and Cecilia (Halfmann) Schaefer in Olfen, Texas, in Runnels County. She was the only girl in the family with four brothers. Earline attended Olfen School before the family moved to Wall, where she attended Saint Anthony and Sykes School - a two-room elementary school. After she graduated from there on May 21, 1939, Earline then attended San Angelo High School, graduating in 1944. Her father, Henry Schaefer, passed away from Leukemia at age 57. Starting at age 18, Earline worked at Cox, Rushing & Greer department store in downtown San Angelo for four years. She married Floyd M. Johnson, Jr., on October 27, 1947. She then worked for Wallace Studios where she learned to "retouch" photos and worked from home for 30 years. F.M. worked as a railroad engineer for the Santa Fe Railway until his retirement. He passed away on January 27, 2003, after 55 beautiful years of marriage. F.M. and Earline both loved fishing, which was their favorite pastime - hooking up the boat and fishing the day away. They were both members of the "Elks" Lodge. Earline loved making pecan pies with pecans from their own pecan trees in their yard. She loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, drinking an occasional Bud Light, playing her poker machine, and playing cards with her friends. Earline had a special devotion to the Lord in her lifelong strong Catholic faith. She was known to her family as a "prayer warrior." She loved reading the Bible, especially the Psalms, listening to EWTN Mass daily, and praying her Rosary daily. The family extends special thanks to Deacon Andy and Lupe Gonzalez of St. Joseph and to Flo Taunton and Cindy Pyle of Sacred Heart for faithfully bringing Earline Communion and to Cedar Manor Nursing Home and Saint Gabriel's Hospice for their excellent care. Earline was a member of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas for 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, Clarence, Roscoe, George, and Hilmer; sisters-in-law, Regina, Gertrude, and Patricia; son, Darrell, grandson, Fred Daniel, and first cousin Melba Schaefer Gottschalk. She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Schmidt, and her son, Kevin Johnson, granddaughter, Peggy Daniel, and grandson Steven Daniel, granddaughters Angie and Julie Johnson, great-granddaughters, Hannah and Anna; great-grandson Jaxon Daniel; sister-in-law Mae Dell Lange Schaefer, special nieces Joyce Fine, Paula Schriedel, Joan Schwartz, and Donna Kruse, along with many other nieces and nephews and several first cousins. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Cathedral officiated by Father Tom Barley, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Earline's wish was memorials be made to Angelo Catholic School, 2315 South A&M Avenue, San Angelo, Texas 76904, or a favorite charity
