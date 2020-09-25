Earline Schaefer Johnson
San Angelo - EarlineJohnsonSchaeferPreviously postponed funeral services for Mrs. Johnson will now be held Monday, September 28th, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral with burial to follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be from 6 to 7 pm Sunday, September 27th, with a Rosary recited at 7 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Johnson's full obituary was printed on Monday, Sept. 21st, and Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, and may also be viewed at www.Johnsons-funeralhome.com
.