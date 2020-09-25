1/1
Earline Schaefer Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earline Schaefer Johnson

San Angelo - EarlineJohnsonSchaeferPreviously postponed funeral services for Mrs. Johnson will now be held Monday, September 28th, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral with burial to follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be from 6 to 7 pm Sunday, September 27th, with a Rosary recited at 7 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Johnson's full obituary was printed on Monday, Sept. 21st, and Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, and may also be viewed at www.Johnsons-funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved